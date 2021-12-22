LCG releases holiday waste collection schedule

Because both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a weekend, the trash and recycling collection schedule will not be affected. Republic Services will run its regular routes the weeks following Christmas and New Year’s Day, and sanitiation workers will pick up excess holiday waste as long as it’s bagged and placed at least three feet away from trash and recycling carts.

The Compost Facility Christmas and New Year schedule is as follows: closes at noon

on Thursday, December 23, and reopens on Tuesday, December 28; closed on Friday, December 31, and reopens on Monday, January 3.

