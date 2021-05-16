Loved ones honor Samer Tobeh, Lafayette man who died after road rage incident

A memorial event held Saturday honored a man who died earlier this month after being injured in a road rage incident in April.

Family and friends of Samer Tobeh gathered to share memories and stories of his life. His brother, Yaser Tobeh, remembered Samer as "the most kind, the most gracious, the most loving individual on the face of Earth. He would never hesitate to help anybody. He would take the shirt off of his back for anybody that asked."

Tobeh is survived by his wife and three children. Their uncle Yaser says the entire family still can't believe their loved one is gone, but they are rallying around his wife and kids.

"We want to do whatever we can as a family, as a community, people who loved him, to do whatever we can to make it easier for them. It's not going to be easy, it's never going to be easy. But we're sure going to try."

Tobeh died earlier this month from injuries sustained in an April road rage incident in Lafayette.

