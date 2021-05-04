UPDATE: Charge upgraded to manslaughter after man dies following alleged road rage incident

A man has been booked with manslaughter after an alleged road rage incident in Lafayette, police say.

Kirk Bourque, 55, of Butte LaRose, was booked with second-degree battery a few days after the April 12 incident. He posted $50,000 bond and was released, records show. This weekend, the other person involved, who has been in the hospital, died. Today, Bourque was booked with manslaughter. He posted $75,000 bond and was released, records show.

We've asked police for details, and they say the incident is still under investigation. However, they were able to interview the man who died and his wife, who was in the car, the night of the incident. Those statements about what happened are on tape, a spokeswoman says.

This is what they've told us:

Police say that they were called to the exit by Samer Tobeh, who told officers that he had been struck by a man he didn't know following a road rage incident. Tobeh told police that he was arguing with this man while they were in traffic, and told the man to pull over so they could talk. When they pulled over, there was a verbal altercation and at some point the man hit Tobeh, causing Tobeh to fall to the ground and lose consciousness, police say.

The man fled the scene before police arrived. Tobeh was taken to the hospital, police say.

The man involved was later identified by police as Bourque. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was booked on April 19, police say.

On May 2, Tobeh died from the injuries he sustained in the incident, police say. Another warrant was issued for Bourque, on the manslaughter charge. He turned himself in and was booked on that charge, police say.

Lafayette Police have confirmed to KATC the arrest and the death are connected to a road rage incident that happened on I-10 at Louisiana Avenue.

Tobeh was buried today.

His obituary says he was "a long-time resident of Acadiana. He leaves a legacy of love and will be forever remembered for his innocent and peaceful spirit, as well his family’s giving and generosity throughout the community of Lafayette. Samer is survived by his beloved wife and three children. The youngest of five brothers and three sisters, he is also survived by those siblings as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He will be buried adjacent to his parents."

This is a developing story, and we will have more information as it becomes available.

