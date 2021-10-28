LOGA founder hospitalized, wife killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association says that former President Don Briggs has been hospitalized following a crash early Wednesday morning in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Briggs' wife, Nannette, who suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Tangipahoa officials.

According to State Police, the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on October 27 on I-12 near the interchange of I-55.

To read more about the crash, click here.

LOGA says that Don was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

In response, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association President Mike Moncla released the following statement:

“I am very saddened to hear of Nannette’s passing yesterday morning. Don has not only been a titan in the Louisiana oil and gas industry, but a close friend to me and my family. While we are relieved Don escaped without severe injuries, our thoughts and prayers go out to Briggs family as they mourn the loss of their beloved Nanette. We will continue to update the public on Don’s condition as well as information on funeral proceedings.”

Briggs founded the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association (formerly LIOGA) in 1992.

