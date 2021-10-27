Lafayette woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish fatal crash

A Lafayette woman has died following a two vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.

State Police say that Wednesday morning, just before 10:30 a.m., Troopers began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-12 near the interchange of I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Nannette Briggs of Lafayette.

An investigation revealed that a driver of a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12. Briggs was the passenger in that vehicle. At the same time, an International HX truck was stopped eastbound on Interstate 12 due to traffic congestion.

For reasons still under investigation, troopers say the driver of the vehicle was unable to stop and hit the back of the International truck's trailer with its passenger side. After impact with the truck's trailer, the vehicle traveled off of the roadway and overturned.

Briggs was a passenger in that vehicle and was not properly restrained, they say. She sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital. The driver of the International HX was properly restrained and was not injured.

his crash remains under investigation.

