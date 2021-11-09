Local veteran honors Marines at Greenlawn Cemetery

Local veteran Lee Gerard was out at Greenlawn Cemetery Monday honoring veterans and marines who have died.

On Monday November 8, Lee was out placing flags at the graves of local veterans at the cemetery, honoring their service and memory.

As a Marine, Lee says he does this to take care of those who have gone before him. Lee says the effort, which he has done for 20 years, also coincides with the Marine Corps birthday which is celebrated on November 10.

"The Marine Corp birthday is on the 10, so I come and I put up the flags for the Marines that are gone before us. I been doing this going on 20 years and its an honor and a pleasure for me to do it and like I said its and honor and a privilege, we marines take care of each other," Lee stated.

November 11 is Veterans Day. For more on celebrations for those who served in the US Armed Forces, click here.

