List: Acadiana Veterans Day 2021 events, free meals and more

Below is a list of Veteran's Day ceremonies, events, and free deals and meals. More events will be added to this list so check back later. If you would like to add your event, deals, or free meals to the list, send the information to news@katctv.com.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Scott's Veteran's Day Ceremony

The City of Scott hosted its inaugural Veteran's Day Ceremony on Thursday. The event will be held at 4:00 pm at the Farmers Market on Cayret Street in Scott. The theme of the ceremony is "Honor the Veterans at the Rail."

2nd Annual Veterans Day Drive-by Parade

Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others are hosting their 2nd Annual Veterans Day Drive-by Parade on Thursday, November 11 from 4 pm - 6 pm under the overhead Gate 12 at the Cajundome Convention center, 444 Cajundome Blvd, Lafayette, La 70506. Veterans drive by and receive a hot meal, drinks, and informative handouts.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Open House

University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold an open house honoring those who have served on November 11 from 10:30 am to 3 pm at the Aleta House located at 1306 Johnson St, Lafayette 70503.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial Committee's 3rd Annual Hats Off to Veterans Luncheon

The celebration will begin at 11:30 A.M. and conclude at 1:00 P.M at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas. In addition to lunch; every veteran in attendance will be recognized by their Branch of Service, pinned with a Proud Veteran Lapel Pin, and will be given a gift bag with tokens of appreciation. Keynote Speaker is Dr. Kenneth Cochran, CEO of Opelousas General Health System.

A special segment called "It's All Military" will feature some distinguished Veterans. The Veterans will be entertained by the MACA (Magnet Academy of Cultural Arts) Dance Team and Choir. The highlight of this event will be the "Promenade of Veterans."

VERMILION PARISH

Veteran Heritage Festival (November 11-13)

The Louisiana Military Museum will host its first Veteran Heritage Festival in Abbeville with multiple events and programs over three days designed for guests of all ages to honor our veterans and remember their stories.

Thursday, November 11- Bar-b-q Plate Lunch Pickup

11 am – 1 pm

The museum's Board of Directors will serve bar-b-q plate lunches on Veteran's Day for pick-up at the museum from 11 am–1 pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at www.LaMilitaryMuseum.org. All proceeds benefit the 501(c)3 non-profit museum.

Friday, November 12- Field Trip Friday

10 am – 4 pm, Free Admission

Living history interpreters and veterans will bring history to life for students of all ages and abilities by sharing their stories, conducting interactive demonstrations, and facilitating educational programs. Brand-new museum exhibits and artifacts, including a War of 1812 cannon, Mexican-American War headstone, pair of Civil War pants, and a Spanish-American War/WWI ammunition cart help to tell the story of Louisiana's military history- from the French and Indian War to the present. Homeschool groups welcome. To make a reservation, please call 337.898.9645 or email info@LaMilitaryMuseum.org.

Saturday, November 13- Star-Spangled Saturday

10 am – 4 pm, Free Admission

Join them for a fun-filled day for the whole family that honors veterans and remembers their stories, from the French and Indian War to the present. Brand new museum exhibits include a Hall of Honor featuring Louisiana's 28 Medal of Honor recipients. New additions to our artifacts on exhibit include a War of 1812 cannon, Mexican-American War headstone, Spanish-American War/WWI ammunition cart, and various Civil War artifacts. Live music, good food, and a fun obstacle course will enhance the day's events.

The museum is located in the green hangar of the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop, Abbeville, LA 70510. For more information, follow the Louisiana Military Museum on FaceBook, visit www.LaMilitaryMuseum.org or call 337.898.9645.

AROUND THE STATE

BATON ROUGE

USS KIDD Veterans Museum is offering free admission for Veterans and their families this Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11. This is a wonderful time to visit the Museum and learn about the service and sacrifice of Louisiana's Veterans.

From the authentically restored National Historic Landmark USS KIDD to the intricate models and historic artifacts of the shoreside Museum, there is something to excite and intrigue nearly everyone. Learn more about Louisiana Veterans on their special day by visiting the Hall of Honor in the Museum.

Presented by Rhorer Mutual Industries, "Wheels of War," a traveling exhibit from the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, is on display through the end of the year. This exhibit provides a brief history of wartime railroads from the Civil War through World War II and highlights the military's need for a consistently dependable and fast railroad.

As an addition to the traveling exhibit, the Museum takes a look at the history of the Camp Claiborne – Camp Polk Military Railroad in Central Louisiana. Construction of this railroad began in 1941, before the United States officially entered World War II, and was completed in July 1942. The railroad was used to train Army Railroad Operating Battalions, as well as Engineering Battalions, and was used for experiments to determine the means necessary to derail enemy trains.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum is open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Call 225-342-1942 or visit the website at www.usskidd.com.

Free deals and meals for veterans

Chili's will offer a free meal from a select menu on November 11, with proof of military service. The free meal is available for in-restaurant only. Follow the link for details https://www.chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free "All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar" at Shoney's on November 11 until 11 am. Dine-in only. This discount is also available to first-responders, including police, firefighters, and EMTs (with ID). Follow the link for more information https://www.military.com/discounts/shoneys-veterans-day-military-discount

Veterans, active-duty and reserve service members, and their immediate family members get 10% off their entire purchase both in-store and online at Academy Sports + Outdoor from October 24 through November 15. Follow the link for more information https://www.military.com/discounts/academy-sports-outdoors-veterans-day-military-discount

