Local business plans fundraiser for firefighter

A local business is raising money for one of Lafayette's first responders who is battling bone cancer.

Alex Bourque, a Lafayette Firefighter who also works for the Broussard Fire Department, was diagnosed with bone cancer recently. He's been fighting with the support of his family and the support of his larger, firefighter family. There have been fundraisers and blood drives to help.

On July 30th, both locations of the locally-owned Jet Coffee will offer ways for customers to help. They will be donating $1 for every drink sold to help pay his medical bills, and there also will be Bourque Strong hats and stickers available for cash purchase. And if you want to give more, there will be a firefighter boot inside for additional donations.

