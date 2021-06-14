Second blood drive held for firefighter battling bone cancer

This afternoon, another blood drive is being held for a Broussard firefighter battling cancer.

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center will be at Broussard City Hall located on 310 E Main Street from 3:00 pm to 8:00pm on Monday, June 14, 2021. Mayor Ray Bourque says that today every unit of blood donated will help offset firefighter Alex Bourque’s medical costs as he battles bone cancer.

Alex Bourque is a Lafayette firefighter who also works part-time for the Broussard Fire Department. He is in his early 30, and he and his wife are expecting their second child. Those who would like to register to give blood can do so here.

The Mayor says that if someone is unable to donate on June 14th, they can donate at Our Lady of Lourdes anytime. When doing so, let Lourdes know that you are donating on behalf of Alex Bourque in order for him to receive credit.

One other blood drive was help for Bourque in the City of Scott.

"As a firefighter, Alex has gone above and beyond for others, without hesitation," Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier posted his Fire Department's Facebook page before the scheduled event. "Let us all take the opportunity to give our support to Alex and his family in their time of need.

