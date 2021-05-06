Lafayette recognizes National Day of Prayer with morning ceremony

On Thursday morning, LCG observed a National Day of Prayer inviting leaders from several religious groups and denominations to take part.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May and seeks to mobilize unified public prayer for America. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

LCG says they recognize the importance of prayer and spiritual guidance both in our public affairs and in the private lives of citizens.

Local Pastors and Bishops who led today's National Day of Prayer included:

Lighthouse Family Church – Pastor Ty Cook

– Pastor Ty Cook Family Life Church Lafayette – Pastor Brandon Miller

– Pastor Brandon Miller Alpha & Omega Church – Pastor Sidney Morales

– Pastor Sidney Morales One Church Acadiana – Pastor Bobby Richard

– Pastor Bobby Richard Harvest Time Center – Pastor Daniel Kelly

– Pastor Daniel Kelly WhiteDove Lafayette- Acadiana Campus – Pastor Tim Miller

Acadiana Campus – Pastor Tim Miller Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette in Louisiana – Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel

– Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel Destiny of Faith Church – Pastor Alex Lazard

– Pastor Alex Lazard Our Savior's Church– Pastor Chris Reis

the event which was held on Thursday morning was live streamed on LCG's Facebook page

President Biden released a statement on the National Day of Prayer saying "On this National Day of Prayer, we unite with purpose and resolve, and recommit ourselves to the core freedoms that helped define and guide our Nation from its earliest days. We celebrate our incredible good fortune that, as Americans, we can exercise our convictions freely — no matter our faith or beliefs. Let us find in our prayers, however they are delivered, the determination to overcome adversity, rise above our differences, and come together as one Nation to meet this moment in history."

Read more of his comments here.

Biden was in Louisiana visiting Lake Charles and New Orleans on Thursday where he promoted his plan to revitalize infrastructure and create millions of jobs in America. Read more here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel