President Biden to visit Lake Charles and New Orleans on Thursday

President Joe Biden is set to visit Lake Charles and New Orleans on Thursday, May 6, to promote his plan to revitalize infrastructure and create millions of jobs in America.

The trip is part of the president's Getting America Back on Track Tour.

Biden's American Jobs Plan focuses on rebuilding the country's infrastructure - fixing highways, rebuilding bridges, and upgrading ports, airports, and transit systems.

The White House gave Louisiana a D+ grade overall for its infrastructure. 30 extreme weather events from 2010 to 2020 have cost the state up to $50 billion in damages; the president is calling for the same amount to improve the infrastructure and support communities' recovery from disaster.

The president will arrive at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles at 12:15 p.m. and deliver remarks on the American Jobs Plan near the Calcasieu River Bridge at 1:25 p.m.

KATC will have stream those remarks live:

He will depart Lake Charles for New Orleans at 2:30 p.m., where he will tour the Carrollton Water Plant. He is set to depart New Orleans for Joint Base Andrews around 5:40 p.m.

Read more on the president's trip here.

Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Lake Charles on Thursday to meet with the president.

While in Lake Charles, the governor and Biden are set to discuss hurricane recovery, infrastructure, and the American Rescue Plan.

Biden's last visit to Lake Charles was in 2010 when he was vice president to promote efforts for the area to recover from Hurricane Rita in 2005. He also visited in 2006 as a senator.

The President will also meet with members of the Coushatta Tribe on Thursday to discuss important issues including Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW). To read more about that meeting: Coushatta Tribal Chairman to meet with President Biden Thursday

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel