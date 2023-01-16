Lafayette Police investigating train crash involving 18- wheeler

Lafayette Police are investigating a crash involving a train and 18- wheeler.

The crash took place at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the 700 block of E. Verot School Road and Highway 90.

Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police said "The crossing guards for the railroad track were coming down as the driver of the 18-wheeler approached. The driver attempted to cross over the tracks before the train made it to his intersection causing the crossing guards to get stuck to his truck. The 18-wheeler was unable to make it fully across before the train collided with it."

Ploce ask that motorists avoid the intersection of Verot School Road and Highway 90 as the area will be closed until further notice.

No injuries have been reported.