Lafayette non-profit to host Veterans Day drive-by parade

One Lafayette organization is doing what it can to make sure Acadiana veterans are recognized this Veterans Day.

Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others is hosting a drive-by parade Thursday at the Cajundome Convention Center.

"Our organization was started last year in August 2020. We noticed that there wasn't a Veterans Day parade to say thank you to our local veterans, so we founded the organization, not only to say thank you to our veterans but also to recognize them and give them assistance."

The parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon until 6 p.m. It will be under the overhead at Gate 12 at the Convention Center.

Veterans can drive by, get a hot meal and drinks, and receive informative handouts.

For a full list of Veterans Day events in and around Acadiana, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel