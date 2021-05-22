Lafayette native accepted into 100+ colleges now helping others achieve higher education

A Lafayette native who made headlines for getting into more than 100 colleges and getting millions in scholarship offers is hoping to help others do the same.

Normandie Cormier was a 2019 graduate of Early College Academy. She ended up going to Xavier University in New Orleans, where she's currently working on her Ph.D. in Neuroscience.

But on top of her studies, she's also paying it forward.

When Cormier was studying at Early College Academy on SLCC's campus, she had a lot of decisions to make during her senior year. She has now started a program called College Pass to give others a chance at the same.

"There are so many free money opportunities for students that no one's heard of that they qualify for," Cormier explained. "Just getting one scholarship can help a student in an immense amount of ways, so it's just really important."

During the pandemic, Cormier partnered with various universities and grant programs to send students to college. So far they've helped over $10,000 students receive scholarships with at least $400 million in scholarship funds.

"We highly believe that every student deserves a debt-free education. We've helped students with college acceptance, scholarship tutoring, early college credit, study abroad programs, internships and everything in between," she said.

Cormier's mission to help others stems from a tough upbringing.

"I grew up in a low income neighborhood and was raised by a single mother who worked numerous jobs to make ends meet for my brother and I," said Cormier. "A lot of times I didn't see a lot of different academic opportunities to excel. I feel like it's so important for those opportunities to be accessible to students right now."

College Pass is open to any student seeking higher education.

Find more information on the program by visiting xollegepass.com.

