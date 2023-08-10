Lafayette man arrested in connection with fatal S. General Marshall incident

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette man is under arrest in connection with a shooting Saturday morning that left one child dead and several others injured, including two Lafayette police officers, authorities say.

The suspect, John Nicholas, 30, of Lafayette, was charged with following:

• 1 count, Domestic abuse battery - child endangerment (felony)

• 1 count, Battery of a dating partner - child endangerment (felony)

• 1 count, False imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon (felony)

• 1 count, First degree murder (felony)

• 5 counts, Attempted first degree murder (felony)

• 1 count, Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies (Felony).

The incident occurred at a residence in the 100 block of South General Marshall Street in Lafayette when officers from the Lafayette Police Department responded to a to a 911 call about a fight in progress. One-year-old Kaci Cyprain was killed during the incident, and two Lafayette Police Department officers, along with an elderly woman and a four-year-old, were also injured.

