Lafayette City-Parish Alignment Commission holds inaugural meeting

The Lafayette City-Parish Alignment Commission is now at work studying the relationship between the city and parish.

Commission members held the first meeting Wednesday morning.

The Lafayette Parish Council voted in July to create the nine-person commission. A separate group, called the Protect the City Committee, reported that consolidated government was not in the best interest of the city.

Member Purvis Morrison says the group received their "first marching orders" today. They are planning to take a closer look at how the current government is working and how things are currently being achieved.

Members also established meeting protocols, elected officers, and discussed topics they'd like to see put on future agendas.

Morrison, who previously served as Mayor of Scott, was appointed to the commission by area mayors and was elected vice chairman. Bobby Richard, pastor of a local church and Parish District 3 resident, was elected chairman.

At future meetings, the commission plans to hear from the Protect The City Committee, look at city and parish funding, and have a presentation from LCG officials on the current charter and how it works.

The parish's commission is expected to meet for six months before issuing its own recommendations.

If you'd like to submit comments or questions for discussion, you can email cpacommission@lafayette.la.gov.

