Hispanic Heritage Spotlight: Latina-owned Black Cat Coffee House

LAFAYETTE, La. — Construction is underway at Black Cat Coffee House where 19-year old Gethsemany Aguirre is preparing for opening day come November.

Despite her young age she hopes to prove herself.

"Realistically as a 19-year old, people don't see me as someone who is capable or someone who is responsible enough to do it at all," says Aguirre.

The cafe will proudly show her Mexican roots and pay homage to her culture through inspired drinks and baked goods.

"We are going to be having our specialty mocha it's gonna be the Abuelita Chocolate," said Aguirre. "It's something I grew up drinking and when I think of it reminds me of my family."

The family connection goes beyond the drinks.

"This building was actually built in 2008 by my dad."

Her parents are helping her to open up shop, and her mom says this will just set an example for other Latinas in Lafayette.

"I believe she is a ground breaking and that this will help inspire other minorities also in our Latina Heritage to rise up," says Keren Aguirre.

Being Hispanic and a young business owner means the road may be challenging but it will all be worth it.

"As a Hispanic which I don't know if others will truly understand but you do it not just for yourself but for your parents. I mean this businesses is a lot of ancestral bravery and hard work and determination so it's not just for me it's for everyone who had to fight for this. It's more then just a business," tells Aguirre.

Black Cat Coffee House is set to open in November and will soon start accepting applications for job opportunities.