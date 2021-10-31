Here's what you can do with that Halloween costume

An Acadiana family that suffered a tragedy this summer is trying to channel that grief into helping others.

One of the things that Josh Babineaux's family has planned is a Halloween costume collection, starting tomorrow.

Babineaux died in a terrible July crash on Interstate 10. Since that time, his family has set up a UL scholarship in his name, and created a Facebook page to allow those who loved him to keep up with the activities planned to honor him.

Starting tomorrow, they will be collecting Halloween costumes to donate to children's shelters and children's hospitals in his honor. When Babineaux died, his daughter was three years old. Tomorrow would have been his 35th birthday.

"Josh loved his daughter so much, that we’d love to honor him in donating all costumes to childrens hospitals or shelters," a post on the Facebook page states.

You can drop off costumes at 721 Harold Street, Eunice, or you can ship them. To get more information on that, send an email to llbiessen@yahoo.com or Babineaux.jessica@yahoo.com