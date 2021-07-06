Two killed in crash on I-10 West near Duson, roadway remains shutdown

UPDATE: State Police are on the scene of the crash that shut down I-10 West Tuesday morning near Duson.

According to State Police, two people were killed in the crash near mile marker 92. The crash involved a cattle trailer.

It was unclear if any cattle were loaded onto the trailer at the time of the crash.

I-10 west remains shutdown near Duson at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Both westbound travel lanes are closed, however, the crash is affecting eastbound travel as well, state police say.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

According to DOTD, congestion is approaching three miles in length.

