Grease fire breaks out at Wendy's, Restaurant temporarily closed

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — Clean-up is now underway after a grease fire broke out at the Wendy's on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette near Target. Firefighters say it happened around 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to Lafayette Fire Department, it all came from a fryer that caught on fire. A spokesman for the department tells KATC employees were able to make sure the fryer's hood suppression system, or a built-in sprinkler system, went off to suppress the flames.

While thankfully firefighters say no one was injured, they tell us the building suffers from lots of heat, smoke, and fire damage. It will be closed for at least several days as cleaning and repairs take place.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel