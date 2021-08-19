Gov. Edwards tours UL Lafayette COVID-19 clinic as part of Shot for $100 initiative

Governor John Bel Edwards is at UL Lafayette Thursday to tour the university's vaccination site.

The university is participating in the state's Shot for $100 campaign, a new incentive program announced last week that will give $100 to the first 75,000 college students who get their COVID-19 vaccines at participating institutions of higher education.

UL's walk-in COVID-19 testing and vaccination site is open to university students, faculty and staff, and the general public. It offers the Pfizer two-dose vaccine.

The clinic is administered by members of the Louisiana National Guard in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and UL Lafayette.

Following the tour, Gov. Edwards is speaking to the media regarding COVID-19. KATC will have the latest on the governor's visit in our evening newscasts.

Below are photos of the governor's tour:

