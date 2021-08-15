COVID clinic offered at UL by National Guard

UL students and faculty will have an on-campus location for COVID tests and vaccines.

A walk-in COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic will open on campus for the Fall 2021 semester at noon on Monday, Aug. 16, for University students, faculty and staff members, and the general public. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

It will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the Burke-Hawthorne Hall auditorium at 231 Hebrard Blvd. The clinic will also be offered from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22. You can walk in and register on-site.

Parking will be available in the E.K. Long parking lot at the corner of East St. Mary Boulevard and Girard Park Circle, and at a few reserved spots outside Burke-Hawthorne Hall.

The clinics will be administered by members of the Louisiana National Guard in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and UL Lafayette.

Here's the post: