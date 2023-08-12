Free dental outreach program at Cajundome gives residents a chance for a beautiful smile

LAFAYETTE, La. — A free dental healthcare program at the Cajundome left many leaving with a beautiful and healthy smile, free of charge.

Louisiana Mission of Mercy brings free dental exams and basic dental treatments to undeserved communities.

Over 100 volunteer dentists, hygienists, assistants, students and community workers from across the state of Louisiana will provide services including exams, X-rays, cleanings, fillings, anterior root canals, extractions and front teeth transitional partials.

Katina Broussard is one participant who has been having a hard time finding a dentist, but at this event she was able to get her teeth extracted and a partial denture made just for her.

"The medical card is good in a way but a lot of dentists don't take them," Broussard tells KATC. "To be totally honest and I been needing a dentist for a really long time, so I really needed this."

Sarah Bihm, is one volunteer dentist who agrees with the lack of access to affordable dental healthcare and Mission of Mercy hopes to close the gap.

"Dental care is expensive and unfortunately, especially with some medicaid programs we just have a lack of providers in the area," says Bihm. "So the patients that have come through have been so appreciative because there is such a limited access of care for them.

Broussard dealt with teeth pain and even had trouble eating, but says after receiving the free treatment her life will be forever be altered and her confidence will grow.

"I don't take much pictures so now I'll be able too so it's really life changing and my son is about to get married so yeah it's helpful I'm so excited I can take pictures now with my babies," says Broussard.