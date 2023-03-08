FOLLOW UP: Almost six weeks later, Zoosiana monkeys are still missing

A little over a month after Broussard Police reported several squirrel monkeys were taken from their habitat, the monkeys are still missing.

On January 29, 2023, at around 10:30 am, officers with the Broussard Police Department responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana.

Joseph Randell, 62, was booked with burglary and 12 counts cruelty to animals and remains behind bars.

At Zoosiana, excellence in animal care remains our top priority and our focus continues to be on the health, safety, and well-being of our animals, in particular our remaining Squirrel Monkeys. We continue to be attentive to their needs and in helping to rebuild trust within the troop.



Zoosiana

A court date has not been set. We will provide updates as they become available.