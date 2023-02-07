UPDATE: Arrest made in stolen monkey case; no animals recovered

An Opelousas man has been booked in connection with the theft of a dozen monkeys from Acadiana's zoo.

Joseph Randell, 61, was booked with burglary and 12 counts cruelty to animals.

Broussard Police say they worked with Opelousas Police to execute a warrant on Randell.

No monkeys were recovered; the whereabouts of the monkeys is still currently under investigation. Investigators are still unsure if there is any connection between this case and the Dallas Zoo cases, police say.

The theft happened on January 28 or 29; police were called to Zoosiana at 10:30 a.m. on January 29 when keepers discovered about a dozen squirrel monkeys had been taken from their habitat.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident are urged to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259, LA Department of Wildlife Fisheries or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

