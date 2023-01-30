Several squirrel monkeys missing from Zoosiana

BROUSSARD, La. — On January 29, 2023, at around 10:30 am, officers with the Broussard Police Department responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana.

Broussard Police reported several squirrel monkeys missing from their habitat. All other animals at the Zoo are accounted for and there are no public safety concerns at this time.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities say. Anyone with information on this incident are urged to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife Fisheries or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

