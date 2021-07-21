Final vote on PTC report possible tomorrow

The Lafayette "Protect the City Committee" meets tomorrow to consider its report.

The committee was formed by the Lafayette City Council earlier this year to "study" how the city has been impacted by consolidation. The committee met several times, and hosted town halls to obtain public input. You can read our coverage of some of those meetings here and here.

The committee's draft report suggests the current form of government is not working for the city, but citizens who showed up to the town halls seemed split about what to do.

The committee meets on Thursday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the council auditorium at city hall on University Avenue.

On the agenda is a discussion of the draft report, with a potential vote on approval. Also on the agenda is a discussion of possible dissenting opinions on the report.

There will be time for public comments as well.