Protect the City group hosts town hall

The Acadiana Center for the Arts was the location for a town hall meeting of the Protect the City (PTC) Committee this evening.

Lafayette City Council Members, along with PTC Committee members, have scheduled a series of town hall meetings this week, to conclude with a Public Hearing for Citizen Comment on the PTC Draft Report on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Lafayette City-Parish Hall.

The ACA meeting was open to all members of the public, and was aimed at providing an even greater level of citizen involvement in reviewing highlights of the PTC Committee's draft report together as a community.

"We were tasked to look at about 14 questions. Should the city of Lafayette have its own mayor? Are city taxes going to pay for city services? So we're a committee. We have no authority under state law. We were just asked by the city council to kind of look into should we look at deconsolidation," said PTC chair Jan Swift.

Here's the PTC Committee's draft report:



