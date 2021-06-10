Townhall meetings, public hearings set to hear citizen comment on PTC draft report

City Council Members and the Protect the City (PTC) Committee will host meetings calling for citizen input on the Draft Report (see attached). The PTC Committee Members will also be on hand for these meetings.

On January 19, 2021, the City Council adopted City Resolution CR-002-2021, which formed the PTC Committee, a 7-member volunteer-citizen Committee. The PTC Committee was charged with gathering information to respond to questions related to consolidation and whether it is beneficial to the City of Lafayette.

Following meetings over a period of several months, the PTC Committee has submitted the “Draft Report”, which responds to questions posed in the resolution. The Draft Report and responses can also be seen in the following link: https://www.lafayettela.gov/docs/default-source/council-documents/ptc-committee-draft-report.pdf?sfvrsn=55a4b561_2 [lafayettela.gov]

Citizens are encouraged to attend and provide their input. For those citizens unable to attend a meeting, they may email comments on the draft report to: ptccommittee@lafayetteLA.gov

The meetings are as follows:

City Council Member Liz Hebert (District 3) hosts Town Hall Meeting

Monday, June 14, 2021

South Regional Library – Large Conference Room

6101 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

City Council Members Pat Lewis (District 1) & Glenn Lazard (District 5) host

Town Hall Meeting

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Clifton Chenier Center

220 W Willow St-Building C, Lafayette, LA 70501

5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

City Council Member Nanette Cook (District 4) hosts Town Hall Meeting

Thursday, June 17, 2021

South Regional Library – Large Conference Room

6101 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

City Council Member Andy Naquin (District 2) hosts Town Hall Meeting

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Robichaux Recreation Center

1919 Eraste Landry Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506

7:00 pm

Protect the City Committee schedules Public Hearing for Citizen Comment

On the PTC Draft Report

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Ted A. Ardoin City-Parish Council Auditorium

705 W. University Avenue

5:30 pm

