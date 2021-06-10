Townhall meetings, public hearings set to hear citizen comment on PTC draft report

City Council Members and the Protect the City (PTC) Committee will host meetings calling for citizen input on the Draft Report (see attached). The PTC Committee Members will also be on hand for these meetings.
On January 19, 2021, the City Council adopted City Resolution CR-002-2021, which formed the PTC Committee, a 7-member volunteer-citizen Committee. The PTC Committee was charged with gathering information to respond to questions related to consolidation and whether it is beneficial to the City of Lafayette.
Following meetings over a period of several months, the PTC Committee has submitted the “Draft Report”, which responds to questions posed in the resolution. The Draft Report and responses can also be seen in the following link: https://www.lafayettela.gov/docs/default-source/council-documents/ptc-committee-draft-report.pdf?sfvrsn=55a4b561_2 [lafayettela.gov]
Citizens are encouraged to attend and provide their input. For those citizens unable to attend a meeting, they may email comments on the draft report to: ptccommittee@lafayetteLA.gov
The meetings are as follows:
City Council Member Liz Hebert (District 3) hosts Town Hall Meeting
Monday, June 14, 2021
South Regional Library – Large Conference Room
6101 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
City Council Members Pat Lewis (District 1) & Glenn Lazard (District 5) host
Town Hall Meeting
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Clifton Chenier Center
220 W Willow St-Building C, Lafayette, LA 70501
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
City Council Member Nanette Cook (District 4) hosts Town Hall Meeting
Thursday, June 17, 2021
South Regional Library – Large Conference Room
6101 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
City Council Member Andy Naquin (District 2) hosts Town Hall Meeting
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Robichaux Recreation Center
1919 Eraste Landry Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506
7:00 pm
Protect the City Committee schedules Public Hearing for Citizen Comment
On the PTC Draft Report
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Ted A. Ardoin City-Parish Council Auditorium
705 W. University Avenue
5:30 pm
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers