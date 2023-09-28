Feature film screening coming to Lafayette

A feature film screening is coming to Lafayette—and there’s a hometown connection!

Southern Screen announced they are hosting a public screening of the science-fiction film “57 Seconds,” starring Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson.

The screening will take place at The Grand 16 theater on Johnston Street in Lafayette at 7 pm on Oct. 5.

Based on the story “Fallen Angel” by E.C. Tubbs, this Curmudgeon Films project follows a tech blogger as he interviews a tech guru. After saving the guru from an attack, the blogger discovers a ring that sends him 57 seconds into the past.

The feature film, presented by Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, was shot in the city in 2022. This garnered a lot of attention and interest from Lafayette locals as they were cast as extras in the film or hired for other positions related to the project. Freeman sightings were made all around town, and one scene being shot at a long-abandoned plane site left some worried about an unreported crash.

“The film focuses on how technology requires us to consider questions of ethics and morality. Today we have tools at our fingertips that allow us to respond to events at the moment—short circuiting our time to be thoughtful, cool down and consider consequences,” said Griff Furst, president of Curmudgeon Films, in a press release. “57 Seconds examines how emotions of love, greed, faith and revenge influence the innate human desire to solve things quickly via technology, be it a gun, pill or computer, that can create results both beneficial or disastrous.”

Tickets for the screening must be purchased in advance at www.southernscreen.org/events.