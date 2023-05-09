Family of Texas mall shooting victim releases statement

The family of Irvin Walker II released a statement Tuesday morning through Walker's attorney, Daryl K. Washington.

The statement reads:

"As we stand with Irvin during this very challenging and emotional time, my team and

I are thoroughly investigating the unfortunate circumstances surrounding what is considered the second deadliest mass shooting in America this year. There are so many unanswered questions regarding this entire situation, including the gunman's motive and access to an AR-15 variant rifle, and all of the events that might have prevented this horrible incident from occurring. All victims, their loved ones, the Allen community, and people around the world deserve answers. We recognize the outcome could have been much different for Irvin. We send our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the other victims and to the other survivors."

Walker was one of the first victims shot at the Allen Texas Outlet Mall when the gunman began shooting on May 6, 2023.

He is currently recovering after a major life-saving surgery.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Walker's family to help cover medical and personal expenses. Click here to donate.