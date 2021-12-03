Duson PD reviewing pursuit policy after chase ends in multi-vehicle crash

KATC Investigates is taking a closer look at the pursuit policy in the town of Duson following Thursday's chase that ended with a major crash in Lafayette.

According to the policy, officers should consider if initiating or continuing a pursuit is more dangerous to the public than the suspect remaining at large. The full policy is attached at the bottom of this story.

As we first reported Thursday night, Duson Police say an officer started the chase on I-10, when they tried to pull over a car that was reported stolen. It led to a chase that ended with the crash at Bertrand Drive and Devalcourt Street in Lafayette.

The crash involved five vehicles and sent several people to the hospital.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says a full review of policy compliance will be conducted by his department.

READ MORE: Stolen car suspect crashes into multiple vehicles in Lafayette

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel