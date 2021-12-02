Stolen car suspect crashes into multiple vehicles in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police were on the scene of a crash involving a stolen car and multiple vehicles in Lafayette.

The persuit began when Duson Police Department encountered a stolen vehicle on Interstate 10 in Duson on Thursday evening and attempted to stop the vehicle which was a 2013 Nissan Altima.

The driver failed to stop and later crashed into multiple vehicles at Bertrand Drive and Devalcourt.

Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is assisting with a four-vehicle crash on Bertrand and Devalcourt in front of SLCC, according LPD spokesperson.

Injuries are reported and victims were transported to a local hospital.

The stolen car hit several vehicles before crashing and flipping, the spokesperson stated.

Duson Police say they will not be releasing any additional information at this time.

They say, a full review of policy compliance will be conducted by the Duson Police in addition to the crash investigation by the Lafayette Police Department.

