Donation drive set for Friday to benefit UL students

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Alumni Association, along with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Career Services and Office of Student Affairs, will be collecting donations on Friday to support the University's Campus Cupboard and Career Closet.

These vital services help ensure that students don't experience food insecurity and have access to the clothing and toiletries needed to secure interviews and jobs.

See the list below for our most-needed items.

Campus Cupboard:

Shampoo, conditioner, razors, toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, paper towels, toilet paper, deodorant, soap, canned goods, dry goods

Career Closet:

suits, blazers, sport coats, blouses, skirts, slacks, dresses, ties, belts, shoes

The donations will be collected on June 23, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Alumni Center on St. Mary in Lafayette.

Related Stories:

Campus Cupboard aims to help students with food, hygiene needs

Spirit of Acadiana: Feeding the hungry on the UL campus

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel