Spirit of Acadiana: Feeding the hungry on the UL campus

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Campus Cupboard is one of the best-kept secrets on the UL campus. At its heart are bags that contain supplemental food items, which will get students through the day, the week, the month, and certainly help their families as well.

The need… is real. “Right now about 40-percent of students deal with food insecurity,” explains Campus Cupboard Operations Manager Trey Delcambre, “which means they could be skipping meals in order to save money, or due to time constraints, they don't have the means to prepare a meal. So what we provide are food items that can help them get through the rest of the week.”

Typically--- normal non-Covid times--- students would come into the Cupboard and physically shop; but the pandemic has changed the way things operate. Now, volunteers such as Communications students come in a few times a week to prepare those aforementioned bags. "We're definitely seeing what groceries people need, what they want to eat, and how it can actually help UL students who are in need,” says UL junior Nicole Ring.

How can you help the Campus Cupboard? A lot of it is very easy, using some things we take for granted, like soap and toothpaste. Easy stuff, touching lives. The Campus Cupboard serves 20-to-30 students a week, and Delcambre says, particularly with the Easter holiday approaching, those from out of town may be especially in need for food.

"That's something we have found during the holidays. Students who are not from this region will find themselves shut in for a week or may not have a vehicle. So, we definitely ask them to come in, meet up with friends and creatively think of a meal they can share together."

