Dedication ceremony for Moncus Park opening postponed due to weather

The dedication ceremony for Moncus Park has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather.

Moncus Park says that the ceremony, to commemorate the park’s opening, was scheduled for Saturday, January 8, . The event included a ceremonial ribbon cutting, entertainment, and speakers.

The event’s rescheduled date and details will be released next month, they say.

This Dedication Ceremony will kickoff the park’s historic “Opening Season” that includes various events and programs throughout the spring. To keep up with Moncus Park’s events and programming schedule visit www.moncuspark.org/events.

The park opened to the public on January 1, 2022. To read more on that click here.

