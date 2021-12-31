Moncus Park to open to the public January 1

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, Moncus Park will open to the public.

The opening of the park will happen at 8:00 a.m. with the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market.

The park says that guests can expect to enjoy a passive park experience and event-filled spring. The Park will commemorate its Opening Season with a series of events in the Park throughout the coming months.

Moncus Park will be open seven days a week. The front fifty acres of the park will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The wooded ravines and coastal prairie will only be open from sunrise to sunset.

Private security will monitor both the lit and unlit areas of the park from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Guests can park in Moncus Park’s new parking lot from Johnston Street, across the new vehicular bridge, “Helen’s Crossing.” Handicap parking and ADA accessible ramps are available.

Since breaking ground in 2018, Moncus Park has completed the 4-acre Lake Reaux; the Great Lawn; the Prospect Mound; over two miles of new trails, including the Promenade, the Best Friends Bark Park off-leash dog park, many of new areas of gardens and new trees; as well as much of the infrastructure and utilities for future development.

Features within the park are all part of a community-driven, City-Parish Council-approved master plan and have been entirely funded with private donations.

The park’s second phase of construction is set to be completed by the summer.

This phase includes the Amphitheater, Immersive Water Play, the Inclusive Playground, and the Veterans Memorial, along with hundreds of donors who have sponsored brick pavers and seat wall inscriptions honoring the Veterans in their lives.

Moncus Park was created for the enjoyment for all residents and visitors of Acadiana. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, please respect the rights of others and follow all park rules, signs, and instructions.

A complete list of rules can be found at www.moncuspark.org/the-park.

The newly-completed off-leash dog park, the Best Friends Bark Park, will serve as a space for dogs of all sizes to enjoy on alternating days, based on height until the dog park expansion is completed later this year. In the interim, dogs shorter than sixteen inches may use the off-leash area on odd days of the month (1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.), and dogs taller than sixteen inches are allowed in on even days (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.).

Moncus Park has implemented a permitting process and rotating schedule based on height to ensure the safety of all dogs and their owners. Verification of permits will begin March 1st. To learn more about the Best Friends Bark Park at Moncus Park visit www.moncuspark.org/dogpark.

The park says community programming begins the second week of January and focuses on three core pillars: arts and culture, health and wellness, and environmental education. Moncus Park will partner with fellow nonprofits and local businesses to provide these programs to the public. To partner with the park or to learn more about community programming visit www.moncuspark.org/events.

As Acadiana’s only independent, nonprofit park, Moncus Park needs a community of supporters for its success.

To donate or become a member visit www.moncuspark.org/support.

To stay up to date on the progress at Moncus Park, sign up for their newsletter at www.moncuspark.org/subscribe or visit www.moncuspark.org to learn more about how to donate or get involved.

