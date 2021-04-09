Council on Aging holds Stock the Bar raffle to benefit seniors

The Lafayette Council on Aging, like many local non-profits, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fundraisers were canceled left and right.

But the COA didn't quit, and decided to hold a unique fundraiser that would give three lucky winners nearly everything a bartender could ask for and, at the same time, help a great non-profit do some great work.

After nearly a month-long chance to purchase tickets for the giveaway, the Stock the Bar raffle was held Thursday night at Legends in Scott.

Grand prize was over 40 bottles of premium spirits and everything needed to stock a bar. Second prize was a local liquor selection, while third prize was a wine selection. A drawing held to select the winners was live-streamed on Facebook.

Proceeds from the fundraiser are going straight toward The Council on Aging and its programs, including Meals on Wheels, which delivers meals to those who are elderly or who may not have transportation. Meals on Wheels delivers about 500 meals each day, and Executive Director Kathy Boudreaux says COVID-19 almost took away the possibility of those meals for many recipients.

"We were hoping to raise a little bit of money because in just a couple of months, we are going to run out of money from the CARES Act. So we were going to have to remove people from the Meals on Wheels Program," Boudreaux explained.

But the Stock the Bar raffle was a success, and the COA was able to raise enough money to press forward - specifically, more than $25,000.

"This is going to allow us to extend that service to many of our individuals, and it's also going to allow us to start some new programs and to be able to help more seniors in the Lafayette area."

For more information on the Stock the Bar raffle or the Lafayette Council on Aging, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel