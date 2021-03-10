Spirit of Acadiana: Stocking the bar for a good cause

Like so many of our nonprofits, the Lafayette Council on Aging was really hurt by the pandemic, with fundraisers cancelled left and right. But---leadership didn’t quit. The Council on Aging came up with this really neat, really tasty idea that could make you the winner of nearly everything a bartender could ask for and, at the same time, help a great nonprofit do some great work.

“So we figured, why not bring it to the people?” smiles Council on Aging Executive Director Kathy Boudreaux. “So we’ll give ‘em whatever they need for their upcoming wedding or family reunion or whatever they’re planning, whenever we can open society up again.”

The Stock the Bar giveaway is, well, an all-inclusive adult beverage package--- some rarities, some standard items, all really neat… and your chance to take a chance can happen two ways: (1) $10.50 a chance via the Lafayette Council on Aging website, or $10 a chance if you physically pick up your tickets at the Council on Aging building (on Industrial Parkway in Lafayette) or the Pizzaville restaurant in Carencro, or any location of Legends Bar & Grill. “Whoever wins is going to win everything,” says Boudreaux proudly. “It’s over 75 bottles of liquor, all of the accessories you need for your bar, and the ice chest comes with it.”

And there’s the Coors mini-refrigerator, too. Pretty choice stuff.

Now, this fun fundraiser will also reap rewards for some serious stuff: The Council on Aging and its programs, including Meals on Wheels, which has been a virtual lifesaver for over 40 years. “We deliver meals to the elderly, the shut-ins, people who have no transportation, hardly any relatives,” explains Koridea Phillips, the Council on Agin’s Nutrition Coordinator. “Physically and mentally, our clients have a lot of issues.” Monday through Friday, Meals on wheels delivers close to 500 meals each day, and the waiting list is at about 150.

Meals, nutrition, housing, transportation, caregiver support: The Lafayette Council on Aging provides plenty of help to members of a sometimes-forgotten segment of our population. And the Stock the Bar fundraiser? This is a chance to get thousands of dollars in party supplies AND greatly assist your fellow man.

“If it didn’t go well, and we don’t make a huge effort, then I will have to remove people from Meals on Wheels ,” begins an emotional Boudreaux, “and I’m not going to allow that. We are going to find to do whatever we can to bring in more money and keep people in this program.”

To purchase Stock the Bar tickets, visit the Lafayette Council on Aging website at https://www.laf-coa.org/ OR visit Pizzaville Restaurant in Carencro, any location of Legends Bar & Grill, or the Lafayette Council on Aging offices on Industrial Parkway in Lafayette.

