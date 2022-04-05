Comments sought on plan to expand Youngsville Sports Complex

The city of Youngsville will be conducting a public viewing for the proposed master plan for the expansion at the existing Youngsville Sports Complex.

The event will be April 13 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Youngsville Sports Complex Rec Center on Savoy Road.

The expansion will be located on approximately 46 acres across from Detente Road.

Officials say the purpose of the event is to obtain public input on the expansion of this phase of work, and on future phases of worked planned for the city's parks and recreation facilities.

Comments and suggestions will be invited from all interested parties, they say.

Representatives of the city and the consultant design team will be available for questions.

Last month, Railroad Avenue in Youngsville was be closed in reference to the expansion project. The closure is expected to last for several months for work to be complete near the Youngsville Sports Complex.

