Road closure coinciding with Youngsville Sports Complex expansion

Railroad Avenue in Youngsville will be closed for several months for work to be complete near the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The City of Youngsville announced Thursday that Railroad Avenue will be closed from Avenue B to Détente Rd./Savoy Rd. beginning Monday, March 21, 2022.

The closure is expected to last for about a three-month period. This project, they say is for the Youngsville Sports Complex Expansion and the new regional detention lakes under construction.

The detour routes for this project will be Chemin Metairie to LA 89 N (Guillot Road) and Iberia Street to LA 89 S (Guillot Road). Motorist traveling to and from Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (ARCA) and the Sports Complex will have access to the school via Détente Rd at Chemin Metairie Roundabout to Savoy Rd. Please drive carefully and slowly in this area.

The city says they are committed to completing the project as quickly as possible.

