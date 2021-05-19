City of Broussard begins search for interim police chief

The City of Broussard is beginning the search for an interim police chief following the announcement of Chief Brannon Decou's retirement.

Decou sent a retirement letter to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin on May 10 following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by a former employee.

That letter was also sent to Mayor Ray Bourque, the Broussard City Council and the Broussard Police Department.

According to the letter, Decou's last day as chief will be June 1, 2021.

The City of Broussard has formed a committee to assist in the search for an interim police chief.

The interim chief will serve until the next regular election in the fall of 2022.

The city says that the nine-member committee will be comprised of three council members, the mayor, and five community members who have law enforcement experience. The committee will also review resumes and make recommendations to the city council of up to three candidates for final review by the mayor and the entire city council.

The members of the advisory search committee are listed below:

Mayor Ray Bourque City

Councilman Kenny Higginbotham

City Councilman Jesse Regan

City Councilman Jeff Delahoussaye

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber – Broussard resident

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Dept. Lieutenant Ross Stevens

Retired US Marshal Ed Comeaux – Broussard resident, currently serving on the Broussard Civil Service Board

Retired City Marshal Phil Conrad – Broussard resident

Retired Louisiana State Police Sergeant John Trahan

Those interested in applying for the interim police chief position are asked to email resumes to claviolette@broussardla.com or hand deliver it to Callie Laviolette at Broussard City Hall, 310 East Main Street, Broussard.

Applicants should include their name and address when applying and must reside in Broussard. They must be able to provide proof of residence within the city limits of Broussard for at least the past 12 months.

Resumes will be accepted beginning Wednesday, May 19, 2021, through Friday, May 21, 2021, at 5:00 p.m

