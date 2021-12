Wanda's Blessings is at it again.

The local non-profit handed out food baskets at Thanksgiving, and now there are plans for Christmas Day.

Wanda's Blessings creator Wanda Clemons says she will be handing out Christmas Dinners at the Northgate Mall's parking lot.

Anyone who is in need, or doesn't have a Christmas Dinner to attend, can go by and pick one up, she says. The Wanda's Blessings crew will be there from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., in the parking lot near Planet Fitness, she said.