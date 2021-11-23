Lafayette nonprofit distributes Thanksgiving baskets to community

A Lafayette nonprofit organization is giving out blessings through the act of giving.

Wanda's Blessings creator Wanda Clemons and volunteers gave out 20 Thanksgiving baskets Monday to families in the Lafayette community.

The first 20 vehicles in line received a basket full of all the essentials to make a delicious Thanksgiving dinner: canned good, turkey, side dishes, cornbread, and more.

Clemons says the effort is just one way she hopes to be a blessing to others.

"I give back to the community, and today was a very special day for me," she said. "I decided to give away baskets, and that's what Wanda's Blessing does is give back to the community."

The organization is also now accepting donations of gifts to distribute closer to Christmas. Anything is welcome.

