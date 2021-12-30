Broussard police make arrest in Scooter Santa hit-and-run

Santa didn't quite make it back to the North Pole just yet, as Raymond Sutton, also known as Scooter Santa, is still recovering at a local hospital from injuries received in a hit-and-run nearly a week ago. Wednesday, Broussard police made an arrest in the Scooter Santa hit-and-run.

Officers responded to a call at around 7:45 pm Thursday, when they found Raymond “Trey” Sutton, also known as Scooter Santa, lying on the shoulder of West Main Street with injuries from being struck by a vehicle and transported to the hospital, according to Broussard Police.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Carr, who was arrested and into the LPCC on the charge of felony hit and run.

“I had to carry my body across the road to get my phone to call 911,” Sutton said.

Sutton took up a family tradition from his dad in becoming Santa. He then bought a scooter and came up with the idea of becoming “Santa on a Scooter," which has since gotten thousands of reactions across social media platforms.

He says he was struck while riding back to his home.

“I started pushing my brake so they could see my brake light and next thing I knew, BANG, I hit the ground and thought I was a goner,” Sutton said.

Alone on the shoulder, Sutton immediately tried flashing down for help.

His foot and humerus are broken in five places, and he has two pins through two of his toes.

"I could see my hand on the ground, I would try to move my arm, it felt like I had just a nub,” Sutton added.

Sutton says his recovery time is at least three months, but wants people to know he truly loves giving back and serving his community.

“When I pass by a car I try to wave to every head I see in that car. And every car that passes by I try to wave to every single one of those cars, because I want everyone to feel special,” Sutton continued. "I do this because I care and because I enjoy doing this. I love this with a passion and I hope I can heal so I can continue serving Acadiana as Santa on a scooter,” he said.

Sutton says he doesn’t quite know just yet if he’ll continue to be Santa on a scooter after this incident depending on his recovery but thanks everyone for their continued thoughts, prayers, and support.

