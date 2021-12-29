Police make arrest in Scooter Santa hit-and-run crash

BROUSSARD, La. – Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly hitting Scooter Santa on Thursday.

Jonathon Carr was arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of felony hit and run.

On Thursday, at 7:45 pm, officers with the Broussard Police Department responded to the area of West Main St. near South Bernard for the report of a hit and run.

Upon arrival officers found the victim Raymond Sutton, also known as Scooter Santa, lying on the shoulder of the roadway with injuries from being struck by a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the Broussard Police Department. Police say Sutton was traveling on W. Main St. toward Broussard on his scooter which did have proper lighting. Aid was rendered to Sutton then he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sutton is continuing to recover in a local hospital.

