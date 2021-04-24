Benefit held for families of Dylan Daspit, Jay Guevara

A benefit was held Saturday for Jay Guevara and Dylan Daspit, two crew members who were on board the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized south of Port Fourchon on Tuesday, April 13.

Hannah Coleman Daspit / Krista Vercher Jay Guevara and Dylan Daspit

The event was held at Cajun Fitness in Youngsville, and it started at 10 a.m.

Rice and gravy, chili dogs, and food from Kajun Eatz food truck were all available for those in attendance. There was also a silent auction and raffle, along with live performances from several musicians, including Jaryd Lane, Leroy Thomas, and Clay Cormier.

'Oilfield Strong' t-shirts were available for purchase. Those attending the benefit were asked to wear white in honor of those on board the Seacor Power and their families and to remember all lives lost at sea. White was chosen because it is the liturgical color of St. Anthony, the Patron Saint of the Lost.

All proceeds from the event are going to the Daspit and Guevara families. Family members say Dylan and Jay are best friends, and they're holding on to hope that the pair are together and coming home.

