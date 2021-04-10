'Be The Match' event held for possible placement on bone marrow registry

If you've kept up with Spirit of Acadiana this week, you'll know the story of Camden Barnard. If you haven't, in short, Camden is a 10-year-old from Lafayette who was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2018.

READ MORE: Spirit of Acadiana: Camden's cancer journey

Spirit of Acadiana: How to help Acadiana boy fighting leukemia

He finished his treatment that November, was declared 'cured,' and all was well - until March 9, 2021. Now he and his family are back at New Orleans Children's Hospital with a new plan: getting the cancer back to remission, 28 days in an intensive immune therapy protocol, then, hopefully, a bone marrow transplant.

To find more people who can potentially become bone marrow donors and help out Camden and others like him, a "Be The Match" event was held Saturday in Lafayette. It took place in the parking lot at 100 Asma Blvd. from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

It was easy enough - just swab the inside of your mouth to potentially join the bone marrow registry. Doctors from around the world search the Be The Match registry to find matches for their patients. According to Be The Match, about 1 in 430 members of the registry in the U.S. will go on to donate bone marrow to a patient.

Be The Match events happen all over the country. Find more information on the registry and how to help at bethematch.org.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel