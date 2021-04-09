Watch
Spirit of Acadiana: How to help Acadiana boy fighting leukemia

Posted at 8:15 PM, Apr 08, 2021
LAFAYETTE, La. — Camden Barnard's battle with leukemia, with cancer, awaits the next step. First, his body is working toward a return to remission. Once that's achieved, he'll spend 28 days in an intensive immune therapy protocol, which will hopefully lead to a bone marrow transplant.

You can help Camden and others like him by attending this Saturday's "Be The Match" event at 100 Asma Boulevard in Lafayette from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. And all you have to do is simply swab the inside of your mouth to potentially join the bone marrow registry.

