Spirit of Acadiana: How to help Acadiana boy fighting leukemia

LAFAYETTE, La. — Camden Barnard's battle with leukemia, with cancer, awaits the next step. First, his body is working toward a return to remission. Once that's achieved, he'll spend 28 days in an intensive immune therapy protocol, which will hopefully lead to a bone marrow transplant.

You can help Camden and others like him by attending this Saturday's "Be The Match" event at 100 Asma Boulevard in Lafayette from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. And all you have to do is simply swab the inside of your mouth to potentially join the bone marrow registry.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel