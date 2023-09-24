Bayou Classic Road Show bus rolls into Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Bayou Classic Road Show bus made a stop in the Hub City. The bus is touring over 13 cities in Louisiana and Texas in celebration of the Bayou Classic’s 50th Anniversary.

The three month long tour started in Alexandria and will conclude in New Orleans before the big game.

HBCU in-state rivals Southern University and Grambling State University have been facing off since 1974.

The tour is about history, rivalry, and connection but organizers tell KATC that it’s also about support and giving back to those students who attend or will attend either universities.

Proceeds from the statewide tour will be split between the two schools for scholarships.

Government Relations Manager for the tour, Justin Boone says bringing fans together from both universities will just make everyone excited for the game while at the same time raising money for a good cause.

"We are able to put that back into both university as scholarships so that's always our biggest goal to raise as much money as we can. so that way other students that come to the High School Battle of the Bands or the Steps Show they can see themselves coming to Grambling or Southern and be given the opportunity through a scholarship of these football games and these events," says Boone.

A commutative football will be signed by all mayors of each city and will be placed in the Smithsonian.

The Bayou Classic will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023, in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.